French police clashed on Saturday with anti-government protesters seeking to inject fresh momentum into demonstrations calling for social justice and the ouster of President Emmanuel Macron.

The "yellow vest" movement began last November but had tapered off over the summer, but its leaders hope to galvanise support for a fresh wave of rallies across the country as the government begins a reform of France's retirement system.

Officials in the southern city of Montpellier said around 2,000 people gathered in the city centre — organisers put their numbers at closer to 5,000.

During clashes between police and protesters, officers fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowd and a firebomb wrecked an unoccupied police car.

Several storefronts were vandalised and police said seven people had been detained. Police made nine arrests, mainly for throwing objects at the police. Seven police officers were slightly injured.

The region's officials blamed what it said were around 500 members of the hard-core Black Bloc protesters for the violence.

Jacques Witkowski, the prefect for the Herault region, which covers Montpellier, condemned the "very aggressive behaviour" of the Black Bloc activists who he said had come to the protest determined to smash things.

Organisers of the protests had called for a major demonstration Montpellier, long a stronghold of the movement.

'Radical change'

Smaller rallies took place in other cities around France, including Paris, Marseille, Rouen, Lille, Strasbourg, Dijon, Bordeaux and Toulouse.

There were clashes in the northern city of Rouen, where around 500 demonstrators turned out, including members of the CGT trades union. Police arrested 26 people and cautioned 111. Shop windows and some in the city's court were smashed.