Talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan are on hold and the United States will keep pressuring Taliban militants for significant commitments while providing military support to Afghan troops, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that he had canceled peace talks with the Taliban's "major leaders" at the Camp David, Maryland, presidential compound after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack last week that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.

The United States has recalled US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to Washington to chart the path forward, Pompeo said in appearances on Sunday news shows. Asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether Afghan talks were dead, Pompeo said, "For the time being they are."

US diplomats have been talking with Taliban representatives for months about a plan to withdraw thousands of American troops in exchange for security guarantees by the Taliban.

US and Taliban negotiators struck a draft peace deal last week that could have led to a drawdown in US troops from America's longest war, one of Trump's foreign policy objectives.

Asked about the Camp David meeting scheduled for Sunday, Pompeo said Trump decided to get personally involved to get the agreement to the finish line.

"President Trump ultimately made the decision," Pompeo told Fox. "He said, 'I want to talk to (President) Ashraf Ghani. I want to talk to these Taliban negotiators. I want to look them in the eye. I want to see if we can get to the final outcome we needed.'"

'Meaningless, senseless war'

The Afghan government on Sunday insisted they wanted to end "this meaningless, senseless war" with the Taliban and that they have been "an advocate for peace for long time".

"We want to be the executor," presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi told a news conference in Kabul.