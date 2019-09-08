Turkey will go on its own if the establishment of a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria does not start by the end of September, the Turkish president said on Sunday.

"If de facto formation of a safe zone east of the Euphrates River with Turkish soldiers is not initiated by the end of September, Turkey has no choice but to set out on its own," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a mass opening ceremony in eastern Malatya province.

Erdogan said that Turkey and the US are discussing a safe zone in northern Syria but with every step taken it is seen that what Turkey wants does not match with what is in the mind of the US.

While Turkey aims to completely eliminate the terrorist organisation nesting in the northern Syria, the US counts for dealing with Turkey and the terrorist organisation on same ground, Erdogan said.

"It seems Turkey's ally is after a safe zone in northern Syria not for Turkey but for the terrorist group. We reject such an approach," he added.

Erdogan noted that it is "insufficient" to form a safe zone in northern Syria with "3-5 helicopter flights, 5-10 vehicle patrols and a few hundred soldiers in area".

First joint ground patrol completed

Earlier in the day, Turkey and the US military personnel completed the first joint ground patrol for establishment of a safe zone east of Euphrates in Syria.

The patrol was backed by unmanned air vehicles and helicopters.

The president also stressed that Turkey needs to effectively secure the entire region of the safe zone in northern Syria to settle 1 million people there.

"We want to create an area cleared of Daesh along with PKK and its extensions PYD-YPG-SDG, only in this way we can ensure that our Syrian brothers and sisters living in our country, in Europe or elsewhere can return to their homes and live in peace and security."