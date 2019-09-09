TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Celebrities support protesting mothers in southeastern Turkey
Families, who say their sons and daughters were abducted by the PKK terror group, have been protesting in front of the provincial HDP office, the party is known for having links to the terror group.
Celebrities support protesting mothers in southeastern Turkey
Turkish artists support mothers who stage sit-in protests outside office of Peoples' Democratic Party in SE Turkey on September 8, 2019. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 9, 2019

Turkish artists and celebrities voiced support for the mothers who have been staging sit-in protests in front of the provincial office of opposition HDP in southeastern Turkey.

Ahmet Yenilmez, a cinema, TV series, and theatre actor visited mothers staging protest in Diyarbakir province outside the offices of HDP, known for having links to the PKK terror group.

The mothers are seeking return of their children from forced recruitment and kidnapping by the terrorist PKK.

Yenilmez stressed the importance of sit-in protests and hailed the mothers for their stance, adding that not only the 82 million Turkish nation, but the whole Muslim world prays for them.

TRT World’s Omer Kablan brings the from Diyarbakir.

"You demonstrated the manhood that we couldn't show," he said.

Referring to other artists, Yenilmez said: "We have to feel each other, our pains, our shortcomings."

Meanwhile, many other artists voiced their support for the protesting mothers on social media.

"I hope the mothers in Diyarbakir will reunite with their children safe and sound," Cenk Eren, a Turkish musician, said on his social media post using hashtag #MothersResist.

Ugur Isilak, another artist, also decried the terrorists, saying: "Stealing a child from his mother is remorselessness... May you drown in mothers' curse."

Poet and television host Serdar Tuncer, on his turn, shared a photo of protesting mothers, using hashtag #WeAreWithMothersWhatAboutYou.

Hasan Kacan, an actor, film producer, and a caricaturist, shared a post with the same hashtag, adding that the "bosses" of the terrorist organisation PKK are trying to suppress the voice of mothers and bring them down.

RECOMMENDED

"You won't be able to suppress the mothers' voice. No stopping. This is our only agenda," Kacan said in a post.

Turkish musician Umut Murare also supported the mothers, saying: "Grieving mothers and fathers keep guard for the children. You are not alone. We are with you."

Mustafa Yildizdogan, a singer, called those who always talk about peace, brotherhood, democracy and human rights, not to stay silent to mothers' voice.

"This mothers' voice is the voice of a nation," he said, adding that staying silent to terror is a "betrayal of humanity".

Murat Kekili, another musician, said: "Our hearts are with Diyarbakir mothers until the end."

He also called on all artists to support the mothers and not to look at this issue politically.

Turkish comedian Soray Uzun said everyone should "hear and spread" the voice of mothers in the southeastern province.

"May Allah test no parents with their children," Uzun said.

Vildan Atasever, a film actress, voiced her support for mothers, adding that: "We must show our reaction clearly and out loud."

Turkish screenwriter Semih Kaplanoglu, shared a post on social media, saying: "The rights of our mothers cannot be paid away".

A petition campaign was also initiated on social media to support the protesting mothers in Diyarbakir.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices