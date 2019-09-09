Turkish artists and celebrities voiced support for the mothers who have been staging sit-in protests in front of the provincial office of opposition HDP in southeastern Turkey.

Ahmet Yenilmez, a cinema, TV series, and theatre actor visited mothers staging protest in Diyarbakir province outside the offices of HDP, known for having links to the PKK terror group.

The mothers are seeking return of their children from forced recruitment and kidnapping by the terrorist PKK.

Yenilmez stressed the importance of sit-in protests and hailed the mothers for their stance, adding that not only the 82 million Turkish nation, but the whole Muslim world prays for them.

TRT World’s Omer Kablan brings the from Diyarbakir.

"You demonstrated the manhood that we couldn't show," he said.

Referring to other artists, Yenilmez said: "We have to feel each other, our pains, our shortcomings."

Meanwhile, many other artists voiced their support for the protesting mothers on social media.

"I hope the mothers in Diyarbakir will reunite with their children safe and sound," Cenk Eren, a Turkish musician, said on his social media post using hashtag #MothersResist.

Ugur Isilak, another artist, also decried the terrorists, saying: "Stealing a child from his mother is remorselessness... May you drown in mothers' curse."

Poet and television host Serdar Tuncer, on his turn, shared a photo of protesting mothers, using hashtag #WeAreWithMothersWhatAboutYou.

Hasan Kacan, an actor, film producer, and a caricaturist, shared a post with the same hashtag, adding that the "bosses" of the terrorist organisation PKK are trying to suppress the voice of mothers and bring them down.