Amid a swell of mass shootings, white nationalist killings and hate crimes in the United States, lawmakers around the nation have introduced a number of proposed laws – some controversial – to clamp down on the violence.

Last year, hate crimes rose by nine percent in 30 large American cities, according to the California-based Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

In August alone, the Gun Violence Archive recorded at least 29 mass shootings claiming at least 66 lives in states around the country.

In El Paso, Texas, a far-right, anti-immigrant gunman allegedly shot dead 22 people in a Walmart on August 3. The suspect reportedly published a manifesto blaming “the Hispanic invasion of Texas” on an anonymous messaging board just moments before carrying out the bloodshed.

Last weekend, a mass shooting in Odessa and Midland—two cities in Texas—killed at least seven people and left more than 20 injured.

That deadly rampage brought the total tally of mass shooting killings this year to 25, the same that took place during the previous year, according to an AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University database.

Faced with growing pressure to act, lawmakers have introduced several legislative proposals for tackling the violence, many of which critics are worryingly shortsighted or fall short of implementing effective policy changes.

TRT World has broken down some of the proposals lawmakers are pushing or signing into law in response to the violence.

Domestic terrorism bills

On August 16, US Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, introduced a bill last month seeking to criminalise domestic terrorism in the US.

Introduced in response to the El Paso massacre, the law, if passed, would make domestic terrorism a crime of its own category with specific penalties.

At present, domestic terrorism is considered a crime under federal law but does not carry defined criminal penalties.

Schiff introduced the proposed legislation in the wake of the deadly El Paso attack.

Two Republican-sponsored bills in the US House of Representatives and the Senate propose similar measures.

Some watchdogs and advocacy groups, however, have warned that Schiff’s bill – or other measures designed to expand law enforcement powers – could harm marginalised communities, among them people of colour and religious minorities.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is one of the organisations speaking out against Schiff’s bill.

In an open letter, the ACLU pointed to the USA Patriot Act, legislation passed in 2001 after the deadly September 11 attacks.

The US Justice Department, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies have “unfairly targeted” people of colour, political dissidents exercising constitutionally-protected speech and “other marginalised communities”, the ACLU said.

This has created “discriminatory investigations and prosecutions, watch lists, and surveillance” for many groups, among them American Muslims.

“The FBI has used domestic terrorism authorities to spy upon Muslim communities, including by infiltrating their places of worship,” the open letter continues.

The new bill would “entrench these by creating more harmful and unnecessary authorities,'' the letter concludes.

Texas executive orders

Only a day after the Odessa and Midland mass killings, relaxed gun laws went into effect in Texas.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott had signed new laws allowing gun owners to carry their weapons on school grounds and at churches, among other places, and forbidding cities from introducing additional restrictions on the sales of guns and ammunition.

Abbott and his fellow Republicans have attempted to focus the blame for gun violence on issues including mental health and video games, while vehemently defending gun rights.

But on Thursday, Abbott signed eight executive orders in response to the mass killings in El Paso, Odessa and Midland.

“I will continue to work expeditiously with the legislature on laws to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous criminals, while safeguarding the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding Texans,” he said, referring to the right to bear arms, as reported by Texas Tribune.

The orders embolden law enforcement agencies’ ability to respond to shootings, while improving information-sharing channels between agencies and from the public to agencies.

One order will offer additional training for law enforcement, while another will integrate the work of mental health professionals and school districts into regional teams including law enforcement.