WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli drone downed and seized in Lebanon – Hezbollah
Lebanese armed group says its fighters "confronted with the appropriate weapons an Israeli drone" heading towards the village of Ramyeh overnight. However, Israel says its drone "fell" in Lebanese territory.
Israeli drone downed and seized in Lebanon – Hezbollah
A UN peacekeeper of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon walks near a poster depicting Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Adaisseh, Lebanon August 26, 2019. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 9, 2019

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it has downed and seized an Israeli drone that flew across the Lebanese border, a week after a flash confrontation between the arch-foes.

"The drone is now in Hezbollah's possession," the armed group said in a statement.

The Iran-backed movement, which also dominates Lebanese politics, said some of its fighters "confronted with the appropriate weapons an Israeli drone" heading towards the Lebanese border village of Ramyeh overnight.

The group said it subsequently retrieved the device but did not provide pictures.

Drone 'fell' in Lebanon – Israel

An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP news agency a drone "fell" in Lebanese territory, adding that "there is no risk of a breach of information."

The incident was a sequel to an escalation between the two foes that started on the evening August 24 when an Israeli strike allegedly killed two Hezbollah operatives in Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Israel said that strike was to prevent a drone attack on its territory by an Iranian force.

The operation was followed hours later by what Hezbollah described as an Israeli drone attack on its Beirut stronghold.

That led to an escalation in rhetoric and heightened fears of an all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, whose main allies Iran and the United States, respectively, are also at loggerheads.

On September 1, Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military vehicle and battalion headquarters and Israel responded with a salvo of artillery shells.

In late August, Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Hezbollah vowed to shoot down all Israel drones in retaliation to Israeli attacks on a number of the group's positions and its members in Syria and Lebanon.

On August 25, an Israeli drone crashed in a southern suburb of capital Beirut while another exploded mid-air.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off