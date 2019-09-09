While many people expected a signed deal between the Taliban and the Trump administration in these days, the world of many Afghanistan observers, analysts and journalists was shattered over the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, the deal fell apart via the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump. On Saturday evening, during the early morning hours in Kabul, Donald Trump cancelled the ongoing peace talks with the insurgent group, including a secret meeting between him, "major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan" at Camp David on Sunday.

"They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations", Trump said.

Now for many observers it's obvious that the attack which Trump mentioned was not the real reason behind his decision. However, the reasoning warrants a closer look.

First, the "11 other people" were average Afghan civilians, people who suffer the most from the war and chaos in their country. Donald Trump has never been interested in the lives of these people. He did not just ignore the mass killing of them, he also participated in it and continues to do so.

While the Trump administration pushed for talks with the Taliban, it also reached new records in bombing Afghanistan and killing and injuring thousands of Afghan civilians. In 2018, the US military dropped more bombs on the country than at any time before.

In the first half of 2019, pro-government forces, including US soldiers and CIA-backed Afghan militias, killed more civilians than all insurgent groups put together. After Trump's Twitter comments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that "over a 1000 Taliban" have been killed in the last ten days.

As usual, the US government is spreading these claims without offering any proof. Mostly, the victims are faceless and nameless Afghans. Already in the Obama years it was known that every military-aged male, including minors, was considered as an "enemy combatant" aka "terrorist" by the White House as long as the opposite was not proved. This doctrine has not changed and Trump himself made clear in 2017 that "nation building is over" and that "hunting and killing terrorists" has become the priority. The man in the White House does not have any moral authority when it comes to civilian casualties.

Last but not least, Trump, like others before him, proved that American lives have more value than hundreds of Afghan lives combined. It is no a secret that many Afghan civilians have been killed by both the Taliban and the US military and its Afghan allies while negotiations were taking place. Both parties made it clear that a ceasefire was not on the table yet and that attacking each other would somehow strengthen their bargaining position.