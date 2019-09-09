Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday said a hydrocarbon cooperation proposal which was rejected by the Greek Cypriot side was still on the table.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Mustafa Akinci, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (or TRNC), in the capital Lefkosa, Cavusoglu said the Greek Cypriot administration pursues unilateral acts and does not intend to share the island's natural resources.

"The Greek Cypriot administration immediately rejected the Turkish Cypriot side's proposal for hydrocarbon cooperation, dated July 13, as it did in 2011 and 2012, but this proposal is still on the table," Cavusoglu said.

He said the Greek Cypriot side should take this proposal into consideration and accept it "before it is too late" if they see the Turkish side as a co-owner of the island.

On Akinci's offer on the island's resources, Cavusoglu said the Turkish Petroleum Corporation will decisively continue its activities in areas licensed by the Turkish Cypriot side if the Greek Cypriot side does not accept this proposal.

About a so-called proposal floated by the Greek Cypriot leader to the TRNC president, Cavusoglu said there was "nothing realistic" in the proposal and it was not acceptable to Turkey.

Peace and stability

Akinci said they always wished for the island's natural resources to contribute to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region.