US President Donald Trump on Monday said that long-running talks with the Taliban that were meant to end with a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan are now "dead."

"As far as I'm concerned, they're dead," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for North Carolina, after calling off secret planned Camp David talks on a peace plan over the weekend.

As for withdrawing some of the 14,000 US troops in the country, he said, "We'd like to get out but we'll get out at the right time."

TRT World'sYasmine El Sabawi reports.

Imminent deal unravels

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had been in negotiations for nearly a year with the Taliban's political wing in Doha, Qatar. What had seemed like an imminent deal to end America's longest war unravelled at the last minute.

Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that he had cancelled peace talks with the Taliban's "major leaders" at the Camp David, Maryland, presidential compound after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack last week that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.