British MPs rejected a second attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to call an early election to break the Brexit deadlock, in a final show of defiance before he controversially suspends parliament.

After a tumultuous few days that exposed Johnson’s weakness in the face of hostile lawmakers, the House of Commons again refused to grant a snap poll that might have bolstered his position.

A total of 293 of the 650 House of Commons members backed the proposal, well short of the two-thirds majority needed. Opposition lawmakers voted against the measure or abstained.

Earlier, Johnson insisted he would not request a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 despite MPs approving a new law that could force him to do so.

"I will not ask for another delay," he told parliament, adding that if MPs voted on Monday against holding an early general election then he would prepare for Britain's departure from the EU "hopefully with a deal but without one if necessary".

Responding to his statement, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would not vote for an election until the possibility of a no-deal Brexit at the end of October has been taken off the table.

"Until ... no-deal has been taken off the table... we will not vote to support the dissolution of this house and a general election," Corbyn told parliament in a debate about holding an early election. Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

"We’re eager for an election. But as keen as we are, we are not prepared to risk inflicting the disaster of no-deal on our communities."

Brexit documents

Earlier, British MPs to demand PM Johnson release confidential documents relating to Britain's EU exit, during a final day of defiance before he suspends their session until just weeks before Brexit.

MPs voted by 311 to 302 for a motion by a rebel Conservative MP demanding the government publish all documents relating to Operation Yellowhammer, the effort to prepare for a "no deal" Brexit.

The House of Commons vote came after a stormy week in which lawmakers passed a law undermining Johnson's threat to leave the European Union on October 31 without having first agreed a deal with Brussels.

In yet another day of drama in Westminster, House of Commons speaker John Bercow announced he would be stepping down by October 31 at the latest.

That came ahead of another expected defeat for Johnson, with MPs poised for reject for a second time his call for an early election to break the political impasse over Britain's future.

Many MPs are deeply opposed to Johnson's threat to end Britain's 46-year-old membership of the EU at the end of next month without agreeing any new arrangements.

In Monday's vote, MPs also asked the government to publish communications, including WhatsApp messages and private emails, from certain advisers relating to Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks.

The motion is not legally binding but is politically difficult to ignore.

The premier says the so-called prorogation is a routine move to allow his premiership, which only began in July, to start afresh with a new legislative programme.