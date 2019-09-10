Residents in Raqqa recently reported a foul smell coming from the house next door. The house, which Daesh group had used as a school for its "cubs", had been untouched ever since they were chased out of the Syrian city two years ago. Weeds grew around an abandoned car in its courtyard.

Even before the first responders felt the soft ground of the courtyard, they knew what was underneath: the latest mass grave in Raqqa, the former capital of the Daesh group's self-declared "caliphate".

On the first day of digging, they pulled out two bodies. Within a few days, that was up to nearly 20, including women and children who had been stacked up in holes in the courtyard garden.

This was the 16th mass grave found in Raqqa since Daesh terrorists were driven out in the summer of 2017. Even as Raqqa's people gradually rebuild, the graves found in houses, parks and destroyed buildings are a grim reminder of the horrors perpetrated by the terrorists and the massive violence inflicted on the city to remove them.

During their rule, Daesh carried out mass killings, public beheadings and other atrocities. Women and men accused of adultery were stoned to death, while men believed to be gay were thrown from the tops of buildings and then pelted with stones.

More death came in the years-long aerial and ground campaign to liberate Raqqa, waged by groups backed by air strikes from the US-led coalition. The assault destroyed nearly 80 percent of Raqqa.

So far, 5,218 bodies have been exhumed from mass graves or from under the ruins of destroyed buildings around Raqqa, said Yasser Khamis, who leads the team of first responders. Of those, around 1,400 were Daesh terrorists, distinguishable by their clothes and including some foreigners, he said. Of the remainder, 700 have been identified by their loved ones, mainly because they were the ones who buried the bodies.

Khamis said limited resources have slowed the search and made it difficult to determine the cause of death for most. But those killed have died in airstrikes, land mine explosions, mass killings or they were Daesh terrorists or victims buried by the group. Some were recently exhumed with handcuffs.

The dead found in the latest grave were likely killed in the last days of the furious battles for Raqqa, buried in a rush during the fighting. The house is located in Raqqa's Bedouin District, scene of one of the last Daesh stands against the siege.

The house was built in a traditional Arab style, with a courtyard in the centre surrounded by rooms. The outside walls were pockmarked with bullet holes. Daesh had used it as a school during its rule, and school notebooks and children desks were strewn around the rooms.

In the garden in the courtyard, diggers pulled a new body from the ground Saturday. It had a uniform on it, a sign of a Daesh terrorist. Digging ended Monday, with a total of 19 bodies found, including three women and two children.

Ibrahim al Mayel, a digger, said many of the bodies they had found had been piled roughly on top of each other in the ground.