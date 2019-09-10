Turkey’s Sabah newspaper has released transcripts of conversations regarding the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last year.

Khashoggi, a Saudi critic and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

His body was dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found.

'I know how to cut very well'

The audio transcripts reveal a conversation between Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a member of the 15-man hit squad allegedly dispatched to carry out the murder and Dr Salah Muhammed al Tubaigy, the head of Forensic Evidence at the Saudi General Security Department.

Mutreb asks whether the body can be disposed of in a bag to which Tubaigy responds that it is “too heavy, very tall too.”

Tubaigy adds: “I know how to cut very well. I have never worked on a warm body though, but I'll also manage that easily.

“I normally put on my earphones and listen to music when I cut cadavers. In the meantime, I sip on my coffee and smoke. After I dismember it, you will wrap the parts into plastic bags, put them in suitcases and take them out (of the building).”

Mutreb then asks whether the "animal to be sacrificed" has arrived. At 10:14 GMT (13:14 local), a member of the hit squad confirms Khashoggi’s arrival at the consulate.

'Do not do it, you will suffocate me'

The tapes also provide insight into Khashoggi’s last conversation.

Khashoggi is greeted at the consulate by someone he is familiar with and then invited into the consul’s office, which he is subsequently pulled by the arm into.