Hamas confirms Saudi Arabia detained senior leader
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas confirms Saudi Arabia detained senior leaderMohammad al-Khoudary had been a resident of Saudi Arabia for decades before his abduction in April. The Palestinian movement says attempts to release have been unsuccessful so far.
Palestinians celebrate after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City October 12, 2017. / Reuters
By Shafik Mandhai
September 10, 2019

The Palestinian movement Hamas has confirmed that one of its senior leaders has been detained by Saudi Arabia since April without explanation.

Mohammad al-Khoudary had lived in the country for three decades before his arrest by Saudi security forces, the group said

Hamas had not released information about the “reprehensible” arrest until now to allow for mediation efforts to continue, it said in a statement, adding the efforts had yet to “bear fruit” .

Saudi Arabia has not explained its reasons for the arrest but the move comes amid burgeoning ties between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

Though full diplomatic relations have not been established, Israel and Saudi Arabia are believed to have come together behind the scenes on a number of issues, such as their shared belief that Iran poses a threat to their interests and over the Palestinian issue.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Monitor for Human Rights, a Geneva-based group, Saudi Arabia is holding 60 Palestinian prisoners.

RECOMMENDED

The NGO said it had testimony from 11 Palestinian families who have had relatives forcibly disappeared while visiting or staying in Saudi Arabia.

"The campaign in Saudi Arabia of arresting Palestinians is but one in a long series of human rights violations in the country,'' said Euro-Med’s communication and media officer, Selin Yasar.

Former prisoners have complained of conditions inside the prisons, where they say they were deprived of sleep, medical conditions and subject to poor treatment.

Euro-Med some detentions had taken place during pilgrimages but news of these disappearances rarely leaked out because families were scared of repercussions from the authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has long been accused of human rights abuses but there has been a particular focus on the country’s transformation under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

While the prince has loosened some social restrictions, such as allowing women to drive and opening cinemas, accusations of rights violations continue to plague the country. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off