After a period of what seemed like a thaw between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, mediated by Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Saber al Ahmad al Sabah, the row has taken a significant turn for the worse, putting to rest any notion that they were improving to begin with.

In June 2017, four Arab countries imposed an air, land and sea blockade on Qatar that would send shockwaves through the Middle East and Gulf, as former allies turned on the gas-rich city-state for supporting “terrorism” and enjoying friendly ties with Iran.

Qatar was quick to deny the accusations, raising the case at the International Court of Justice, where it accused the United Arab Emirates of violating conventions against racial discrimination — based on the discrimination that Qataris faced in the UAE. Three of the nine provisional measures requested by Qatar were passed by the ICJ.

In the aftermath, an analysis conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that Qatar had in fact weathered the blockade well, making use of buffers to dampen the shocks it caused. To the contrary, the IMF reported that Qatar was set to experience “stronger real GDP growth” in the near term.

With Qatar going nowhere, advocates for reconciliation found increasingly receptive audiences.

Back-channel diplomacy

In early September 2019, Kuwait’s emir provided back-channel diplomacy between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The press was quick to speculate over a possible thaw in relations, particularly given continued mounting criticism of Saudi Arabia’s coalition war against Yemen, and difficulties in ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over disparate goals within Yemen.

The sentiments were seemingly echoed by Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid al Jarallah, who emphasised that the emir of Kuwait’s efforts were continuous and would not stop until positive results were realised.