A few years back two young economists, Thomas Torslov and Ludvig Wier, found that there were more than 260,000 LinkedIn profiles belonging to professionals who specialise in transfer pricing — a technique multinational companies use to hide their taxable income.

On the other hand, the number of tax auditors working for different governments did not exceed 3,000. That meant that for every government official trying to plug a tax loophole, more than 80 people in the private sector were working to undermine the official’s effort.

The issue of big corporations secretly shifting profits via a network of shell companies to low-tax jurisdictions is not new. But a recent joint study from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the University of Copenhagen shows that its magnitude could be bigger than previously thought.

More than one-third of the world’s foreign direct investment (FDI) might be just “phantom” in nature — changing hands without generating any real economic activity, say Jannick Damgaard, Thomas Elkjaer and Niels Johannesen, the authors of the study.

The total stock of FDI is around $40 trillion and nearly $15 trillion of that is hosted in only 10 small economies, including Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Bermuda, Singapore and Ireland, which are famed for their low or negligible corporate tax rates.

“While phantom FDI is largely hosted by a few tax havens, virtually all economies — advanced, emerging market, and low-income and developing — are exposed to the phenomenon.”

The study notes that the global average tax rate was cut from 40 percent in 1990 to about 25 percent in 2017, indicating a race to the bottom.

The finding raises questions about the FDI data and the long-established link between foreign investment and economic prosperity.

How do companies hide their income?

In recent years, multinational companies, especially the big American tech giants, have come under pressure over their use of tax havens.

Often a large corporation has many subsidiaries, which buy and sell things among themselves: a Canadian mining company can easily move profit from its mine in Tanzania by overstating the cost of services provided by its own subsidiary based in the UK. In the end it’s the Tanzanian government which stands to lose because it wasn’t able to tax the mining company’s profit.