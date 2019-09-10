Handwara, Indian-administered Kashmir — At dawn on September 3, the Indian police raided the house of Zareena Begum in north Kashmir's Handwara district and arrested her 24-year-old son Riyaz Ahmad Thickrey, a daily wage labourer.

Begum, who's partially blind, couldn't fathom the arrest, which looked like a sudden abduction. Far away in the remote forests of Handwara, 96 km away from Srinagar city, Begum's mud hut is perched on a low-lying hill. For the next few hours, she roamed from terrain to terrain, calling her son's name, hoping that he may return soon.

Riyaz, according to a police spokesperson, was involved in "theft and a "timber-related issue," citing the violation of the forest act. As Kashmir is going through a communication blackout since August 5, the family could not immediately break the news of Riyaz's arrest to their relatives. After a few hours, with the sun up, his younger brother Shakeel Thickrey walked a couple of miles to inform his maternal uncle Jamal-ud-Din Shabangi about Riyaz's detention.

Shabangi advised him to “go to the police station and take a few clothes and a packet of cigarettes for Riyaz.”

A few hours later, Shakeel and Begum visited Riyaz in the lock-up. He told Begum that he could have won his freedom if the police booked him for violating the forest laws but sees himself imprisoned for a long haul since he has been "framed" in a militancy-related incident.

Unable to comprehend what her son had done — all she knew was that prior to his arrest someone had reported him to the police for felling one or two trees — she returned home along with her younger son Shakeel.

But on September 4 at midnight, the police picked up Riyaz's uncle Shabangi from his home. Once they reached the police station, Shabangi enquired about Riyaz.

“They said he [Riyaz] is in the toilet,” Shabangi told TRT World. The toilet, he said, was in front of the police lock-up.

As Shabangi opened the toilet door, he was startled to see Riyaz lying face down on the floor, completely motionless. The police told him that Riyaz had hung himself to death in the toilet and it was a case of suicide. Terrified at the sight, he looked for traces of blood and found none on the spot.

Although the police maintain that their "preliminary investigation" suggests that Riyaz committed suicide, the family cries foul, and counters the claim saying he's been murdered in police custody.

The police sent Riyaz's body for post-mortem. A court inquiry was initiated and on the morning of September 5, the body was returned to the family.

“We haven't received the report of his post-mortem yet," Shabangi told TRT World on September 6.

While bathing the corpse, the mournful relatives and neighbours examined it carefully.

Mohammad Ramzan Dhobi, 30, a baker from neighboring village Hiral, said, "It didn’t look like suicide because his skull was wounded and his nose also bled."