President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he fired national security advisor John Bolton, citing strong disagreements on a number of policy issues.

Trump tweeted that he told Bolton Monday night his services were no longer needed at the White House and said Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump said that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."

Bolton responded in a tweet of his own that he offered to resign Monday "and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'"

Bolton's ouster came as a surprise to many in the White House.

Just an hour before Trump's tweet, the press office announced that Bolton would join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a briefing.

Bolton was always an unlikely pick to be Trump's third national security advisor, with a world view seemingly ill-fit to the president's isolationist "America First" pronouncements.

Life of a hawk

He's espoused hawkish foreign policy views dating back to the Reagan administration and became a household name over his vociferous support for the Iraq War as the US ambassador to the UN under George W Bush.