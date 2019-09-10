Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins next week's general election on September 17.

Palestinian chief peace negotiator Saeb Erekat called the planned move a war crime under international law governing occupied territory.

"There is one place where we can apply Israeli sovereignty immediately after the elections," Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels.

"If I receive from you, citizens of Israel, a clear mandate to do so...Today, I announce my intention, after the establishment of a new government, to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea," Netanyahu said in a speech broadcast live on Israeli TV channels.

Netanyahu, who is fighting for his political life in a closely-contested election reaffirmed a pledge to annex parts of occupied West Bank but said such a move would not be made before publication of a long-awaited US "peace plan" and consultations with President Donald Trump.

Trump's long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote.

There was no immediate comment from Washington.

Netanyahu made no mention of what he would do with the territory's more than two million Palestinian residents.

Palestinian response

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the Israeli leader is "a prime destroyer of the peace process".

A senior Palestinian official said Netanyahu's pledge to annex the Jordan Valley if re-elected destroyed all chances of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"He is not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace," senior official Hanan Ashrawi told AFP news agency. "This is a total game-changer."