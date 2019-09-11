Israel bombed Hamas positions in Gaza overnight in retaliation for rocket fire across the border, which cut short an election rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the military said Wednesday.

Netanyahu was hustled off stage when sirens warning of incoming rockets blared in the southern city of Ashdod late Tuesday, public television reported.

It came just hours after the premier pledged to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected.

Israeli fighter jets hit 15 targets in the north and centre of the Gaza Strip, including a weapons factory, an attack tunnel and naval targets, the army said.

It said it would "continue to hold Hamas responsible for everything that comes from the Gaza Strip," regardless of who actually fired the weapons.