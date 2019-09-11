Saudi Arabia have arrested religious scholar Sheikh Omar al Muqbil after he criticised the Riyadh’s recent policy of hosting concerts by international artists, warning the development was a threat to the country’s culture.

In a video, Muqbil accused the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment of “erasing society’s original identity.”

His comments comes in the midst of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) campaign of social liberalisation, which among other reforms has lifted the ban on women driving, allowed cinemas, and has invited singers to perform in the country.

But that push for social liberalisation has come coupled with a severe clampdown on any sort of opposition, whether it comes from liberal activists or religious scholars, like Muqbil.

Other religious figures arrested by the Saudis include academic, Abdul Aziz al Fawzan, the former Imam of the Grand Mosque, Saleh al Taleb, and scholar Sheikh Safar al Hawali.