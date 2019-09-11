Air strikes by US-led coalition forces in Syria have killed or wounded many civilians, indicating that required precautions were ignored and war crimes may have been committed, United Nations investigators said on Wednesday.

The Syrian regime and allied Russian warplanes are also conducting a deadly campaign that appears to target medical facilities, schools, markets and farmland and which may also amount to war crimes, the report by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.

The investigators also accused Hayat Tahrir al Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front. the dominant armed group in Idlib, of firing rockets indiscriminately and killing civilians.

The eight-year-old war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and forced 13 million people from their homes, half of whom have left their shattered homeland.

Al Jazeera Storm operation

Backed by US-led coalition airpower in a fight to oust Daesh, the YPG-dominated SDF captured the group's last major stronghold of Hajin in eastern Syria in late December.

YPG is the Syrian arm of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, EU, and Turkey.

The coalition's Al-Jazeera Storm operation resulted in a high number of civilian casualties, including in a series of strikes on January 3 in Sha'fah, south of Hajin, that killed 16 civilians including 12 children, the UN report said.

"The commission finds that there are reasonable grounds to believe that international coalition forces may not have directed their attacks at a specific military objective or failed to do so with the necessary precaution," it said.