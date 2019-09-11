A 17-year-old boy was playing cricket in a Srinagar park when, according to witnesses and his family, a paramilitary convoy made up of eight military vehicles pulled up.

Six of the cars moved on but Indian security forces poured out from the two that remained behind.

“They fired a tear gas canister that hit Asrar’s head” the teenager’s father, Firdous Ahmad Khan told TRT World.

Khan was at a mosque nearby for evening prayers and recalled the events through descriptions given to him by witnesses including Asrar’s friends and cousins who were at the park.

The park is in the middle-class residential locality of Elahi Bagh on the outskirts of Srinagar, the biggest city in Indian administered Kashmir.

Asrar’s friends and cousins, who were at the park on August 6 evening, described the incident as “unprovoked”.

“There was no protest. In fact there never is a protest in our locality,” Adil Ahmad, the teenager’s elder cousin, said.

He added that after he was hit by the canister Asrar was further struck by a hail of shotgun pellets fired by Indian forces.

Firdous Ahmad Khan describes his son Asrar as a well behaved and studious child.

“He was very obedient towards his elders. He never talked in a loud tone,” he said.

For 29 days, Asrar remained in critical condition at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), where doctors treated him for injuries caused by the tear gas canister and shotgun pellets.

On September 3, Asrar died

His death certificate, obtained by TRT World, recorded the death as being due to “pellet injury with shell blast injury”.

Asrar’s funeral was held in the same park where he had been initially wounded. Given India’s ongoing communications blockade, the news of his death moved slowly through the city.

The clamp down on communication has made it difficult to distinguish fact from rumour, and to challenge outright misinformation.

It’s within that context, that Indian officials have put forward an alternative account of Asrar’s death.

“He was hit by stone,” a senior police officer told a press conference.

“I am sure about it.”