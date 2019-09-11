A team of Sri Lankan scientists caused uproar in parliament and sparked a police probe after they used the names of mythical heroes and national figures to name six newly discovered species of gecko.

Two of the new species ⁠— discovered on the Indian Ocean island in 2017 and revealed in August — were named for warriors loyal to a first-century BC king, while the others were given the names of 19th-century rebels against British rule.

But the association with the diminutive reptiles so infuriated Wimal Weerawansa, an ultra-nationalist MP, that he brought the matter up in parliament.

"Our heroes are not geckos," he thundered to lawmakers. "If you touch a gecko's tail, it snaps. Our heroes are not like that."

This was followed by a formal complaint by a Buddhist monk to the police inspector-general, and a preliminary probe was initiated.

'People don't call me a frog'