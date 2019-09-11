Turkish mayors who shun terrorist groups and breaking the law "are welcome" at the presidential complex, said Turkey's president on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to be with mayors who keep a distance from terrorism, terror groups, and lawlessness," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a gathering of metropolitan mayors in the wake of March local elections and last month's suspension of the mayors of three cities on terrorism charges.

The suspended mayors of the cities of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van are all from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (or HDP), which is known as having links to the PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK ⁠— listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU ⁠— has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.