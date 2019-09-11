Finland with its 5.5 million inhabitants regularly tops the charts as the safest and happiest country in the world. But the praise for its quality education and social justice masks the growing discrimination that migrants face in the Nordic country.

Immigrants, ethnic minorities such as the Roma and people with different skin color face abuse in public transport on a frequent basis, says a Council of Europe’s report.

“Racist and intolerant hate speech in public discourse is escalating: the main targets are asylum-seekers and Muslims.”

Finland saw a spike in verbal abuse against the migrants since 2015 when the country took in 32,400 asylum seekers. That also led to an increase in anti-Muslim rhetoric as some politicians played on the perception that the rise in crime was somehow related to migrants.

By 2018, the number of asylum seekers had dropped to around 2,400.

Absence of comprehensive data on hate speech and violence makes it difficult to ascertain the gravity of the situation, notes the report, which is based on background research and interviews of Finnish officials.

The hardline Finns Party, which campaigns on a platform of staunch opposition to asylum, has been the second-largest party in the past two elections.

Neo-Nazi groups such as the local branch of the Nordic Resistance Movement have organised protests and events to incite people. In 2017 the group covered the statues of female figures in different cities with face veils, stoking fears about the demographic growth of immigrants.