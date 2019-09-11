Beijing summoned the German ambassador after a meeting between Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and Germany's foreign minister, China's envoy said on Wednesday, as a row between the trading giants escalated over the widening pro-democracy protests in the Asian financial hub.

Wong, 22, had arrived late Monday in the German capital, where he met German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at an event hosted by daily newspaper Bild ⁠— a meeting China branded "disrespectful."

"The ambassador was summoned in Beijing by the Foreign Ministry," China's ambassador to Germany Wu Ken told reporters, without giving details.

"What I can say is how big the disappointment is on the Chinese side, and we protest very strongly. This incident will have a very negative impact on the bilateral relationship."

"After his arrival, we took note that unfortunately certain politicians ⁠— and I will say very openly that it is Foreign Minister Maas himself ⁠— as well as some members of parliament met with Joshua Wong," said the Chinese ambassador.

"We don't know what goal these politicians have."

China has regularly accused "external forces," notably the United States, of being behind the unrest in Hong Kong.

Millions have taken to Hong Kong's streets over the last 14 weeks in the biggest challenge to China's rule since the city's handover from Britain in 1997.

Wu accused "some radicals" of using democracy as a mask to hide their separatist intentions.

But speaking earlier on Wednesday at a press conference, Wong denied being a separatist, saying he simply wants free elections for the former British colony ⁠— a promise enshrined in the 1997 handover agreement between Britain and China.