Almost 200 Nigerian migrants were repatriated from South Africa on Wednesday following a wave of xenophobic violence that swept through the country and sparked sharp exchanges between the two countries.

A flight carrying 189 Nigerians landed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, with some of those onboard punching the air and singing their national anthem while waving pictures of burnt shops.

"I ran for my life, they would have killed me," said Samson Aliyu, a clothes seller who lived in South Africa for two years.

"They burnt my shop, everything," he added.

More than 600 Nigerians are expected to return from South Africa this week, the Nigerian government has said.

"We were expecting 317 but from the information we have 189 are on board," said Nigeria's minister for diaspora affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

"There was about a five hour delay courtesy of the South African authorities who actually frustrated this return of Nigerians," she said, blaming authorities in Johannesburg for failing to help Nigerians without travel documents.