Blasts rocked an ammunition depot in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus's (TRNC) on Thursday after a fire broke out in a military zone, with shattered glass slightly injuring some people, TRNC Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said.

On his Facebook page, the minister wrote the area had been sealed off as explosions continued at the military zone east of Kyrenia, a historic harbour town on the northern coast in a region frequented by tourists.

No fatalities were reported, but some people were injured, Ozersay said.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said the fire had been brought under control and that the cause of the initial blast was not immediately clear.

It said an investigative team had begun its work.

Evacuations