Courtroom showdowns still face OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the family that owns it, the Sacklers.

But after a tentative settlement reached Wednesday with thousands of local governments and more than 20 states, the fight will be less about the damage done by the company and more over how to divide its assets.

The agreement could be worth up to $12 billion over time. That amount includes future profits for the company, the value of overdose antidotes that it is developing and cash payments of $3 billion to $4.5 billion from the Sacklers.

The amount is contingent on the sale of the family's international drug company, Mundipharma, which, like Purdue, has been criticised for overselling the benefits of its powerful prescription opioid painkillers and understating the risks.

Critics are fuming that the deal won't be worth close to the stated $12 billion, that it won't force internal company documents to be made public and that it doesn't do enough to hold the company or its owners responsible.

"The idea that Purdue might get away without having to admit any wrongdoing flies in the face of every definition of justice and accountability known to the human race. It's unconscionable," said Ryan Hampton, a Los Angeles-based advocate for people in recovery from opioid addiction.

For the Stamford, Ohio-based company, one of the next steps is a bankruptcy filing, which would likely end lawsuits filed against the company by some 2,000 counties, municipalities, Native American tribes, unions and hospitals, along with nearly every state.

Parities that don't sign on to the settlement could raise objections in bankruptcy court – and some states have made it clear that that's their plan.

"Far too many lives have been lost or devastated in Rhode Island as a result of the opioid crisis," Rhode Island Attorney-General Peter Neronha said in a statement Wednesday.

"Before we could responsibly reach any agreement, we would need much more information about the financial holdings of Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers to be confident that this resolution adequately compensates Rhode Island and, equally as important, holds the company and its owners accountable for the enormous destruction they have caused. We are committed to continuing to aggressively pursue our claims against Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers."