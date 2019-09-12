WORLD
Zimbabwe's Mugabe to be buried in his village early next week – family
The family of Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week, and Zimbabwe's government have been at odds over whether he would be buried.
The body of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe arrives at Blue Roof, his residence in Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe on September 11, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 12, 2019

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe will be buried early next week in his village and not at a national monument for liberation heroes, his family said on Thursday.

The family of Mugabe, who died in Singapore last week, and Zimbabwe's government have been at odds over whether he would be buried in his homestead in Kutama, northwest of Harare, or at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

"His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night, followed by a – no National Heroes Acre. That's the decision of the whole family," his nephew Leo Mugabe said.

