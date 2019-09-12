Bahraini security forces made threats of rape and murder, tortured detainees to extract coerced confessions from female political prisoners, a report by a US-based rights group says.

Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) said that women prisoners had been abused “at every stage of the criminal procedure.”

It further condemned the US and UK for helping to train the Bahraini officials who are accused of carrying out abuses, accusing the pair of complicity.

The group said its research was based on interviews with nine current and former prisoners of the Bahraini state.

“The torture started from the first moment in the car by masked, armed, civilian-clothed men,” said Medina Ali, one of the women interviewed by ADHRB. She went on to add: “I was blindfolded and tortured with violent beatings aimed at the face and hitting my head against the wall violently.”

Two women, Ebtisam al Saegh and Najah Yusuf, alleged they were sexually assaulted during an interrogation by Bahrain’s National Security Agency.

The pair has criticised Formula One’s decision to host a grand prix in Bahrain despite the latter’s poor human rights record.

According to Saegh, her interrogator reportedly boasted: “I am called the Torturer, my hobby is torture, my profession is to torture. I have the art of torture.”