Report alleges abuse of female detainees in Bahraini custody
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Report alleges abuse of female detainees in Bahraini custodyA US-based rights group said political prisoners were subject to rape and death threats and a majority had experienced acts of abuse and torture.
FILE -- In this Oct. 21, 2012 file photo, Bahraini opposition activist Zainab al-Khawaja, left, gestures as she shouts "God is greater than any tyrant," while being arrested by police officers in Eker, Bahrain. On Friday, March 18, 2016, Michel Forst, the U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, called on Bahrain to release al-Khawaja and her son, Abdulhadi. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
September 12, 2019

Bahraini security forces made threats of rape and murder, tortured detainees to extract coerced confessions from female political prisoners, a report by a US-based rights group says.

Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) said that women prisoners had been abused “at every stage of the criminal procedure.”

It further condemned the US and UK for helping to train the Bahraini officials who are accused of carrying out abuses, accusing the pair of complicity.

The group said its research was based on interviews with nine current and former prisoners of the Bahraini state.

“The torture started from the first moment in the car by masked, armed, civilian-clothed men,” said Medina Ali, one of the women interviewed by ADHRB. She went on to add: “I was blindfolded and tortured with violent beatings aimed at the face and hitting my head against the wall violently.”

Two women, Ebtisam al Saegh and Najah Yusuf, alleged they were sexually assaulted during an interrogation by Bahrain’s National Security Agency.

The pair has criticised Formula One’s decision to host a grand prix in Bahrain despite the latter’s poor human rights record.

According to Saegh, her interrogator reportedly boasted: “I am called the Torturer, my hobby is torture, my profession is to torture. I have the art of torture.”

RECOMMENDED

Other complaints made by the prisoners about their time in prison included allegations of beatings, solitary confinement, and being made to remain in stress positions for extended periods of time.

The report also said that detainees were denied medical care, as well as visits by family members.

Bahrain has previously been condemned for the use of torture by the UN.

The report by ADHRB coincided with a statement put out by Amnesty International condemning Bahrain’s treatment of Dr Abdel Jalil al Singace, who it describes as a ‘prisoner of conscience’. Singace was denied adequate medical care, the rights group said.

Bahrain launched a widespread crackdown on the largely Shia Muslim opposition after pro-democracy protests in 2011.

The country has been accused of torture, extrajudicial killing, and convicting protesters on capital offences in flawed trials.

Members of the Bahraini opposition have also had their citizenship stripped for taking unpopular political positions, rendering them stateless.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off