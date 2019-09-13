As an Ottoman historian of the 19th century, I often think to myself that after all that I read and teach regarding the Ottomans that there is very little that can surprise me, only to be surprised over and over again.

I’ve just returned from a three-month trip from Malaysia, where I thought that I would be in a part of the world where the word Ottoman would only be found in university libraries or select bookshops. But how wrong I was, as I came to learn that Ottoman influences in the Malay Archipelago continue to exist even today without much awareness from the local population.

My journey, which started in Kuala Lumpur, was for a break from the usual hustle and bustle of the imperial city of Istanbul, little did I know that I would find traces of the old imperial capital in Malaysia and three months in I would be having lunch with the Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah binti Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah otherwise known as the Queen of Johor.

This story is about a journey, in which I learnt much, in particular, that there is still ample knowledge to acquire regarding 19th-century formulations of Muslim connectivity, that we continue to live our lives that emanate from that past, but very little knowledge is known even though it's practised.

This, in particular, is about how the most southern state of Malaysia — Johor, represents more Ottoman forms than many ex-provinces of the Ottoman domains.

I remember sitting in a coffee shop in the hipster Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur talking away to a friend, while taking sips for my newfound love of iced-Matcha latte, about all things Malaysian.

We discussed food, culture, its politics and naturally about its history. I posed a question of the symbolism of the Malaysian flag, asking how it was designed and whether it had Ottoman influences.

I have a thing for symbols of nation-states and informed my friend that the Pakistani flag drew its inspiration from the Ottomans, such was the Muslim communities' attachment in the Asian-subcontinent regarding the late Ottoman Caliphate, in which a movement had emerged called the Khilafat (Caliphate) committee that tried to save the Ottoman government during WWI.

After the Caliphate’s abolishment, the daughter of the last caliph and the nizam of Hyderabad were married in the hope that the once most powerful ruler of the Muslim world and the wealthiest ruler of the Muslim world would be able to revive the previously revered political institution, however, it wasn’t meant to be.

In 1926 a Caliphate conference was held in Cairo, without success of course, but what surprised me was not simply that the Muslims of India or the ex-Arab provinces had attended in number but that Sultan Ibrahim of Johor (1895-1959) had sent his Grand Mufti Sayyid Hasan bin Ahmad al Attas as a representative in hopes of resolving the question. The Muslims in the Malay Archipelago were far more connected to the ‘Ummah’ question than I had realised.

It was from this moment that the historian in me became curious, what impact did the Ottomans have in the Malaysian Archipelago? Was I having a conversation on urban myths and legends or was there something to the Johorian state resembling the Ottomans?

I decided to investigate, and indeed Johor had cultural links to the Ottomans, far closer than I had imagined, and so I decided to give a small talk to a few academics about my findings.

Little was I to know that my poster would somehow make its way to the Queen of Johor, and within two days a small talk that was designed for the Centre for Advanced Studies on Islam, Science, and Civilisation (CASIS) would now become a royal event.

Sultan Abu Bakr of Johor — The first constitutional Muslim ruler in the region

The connection between the Ottomans and the Malay Archipelago in the 19th century can be first seen in Aceh. However, by the 1880s it was the sultan of Johor who was the first leader in the region to make his way to Istanbul.

The first sultan of the Johor state, Abu Bakar (1886-1895), is popularly known as an Anglophile, named Albert Baker by the English.

There is no doubting that Abu Bakar had close relations with the British, but Abu Bakar wasn’t attempting to become a vessel state for the British Crown, he had other ambitions trying to find ways of outmanoeuvring the British to maintain Johor’s independence from colonial rule.

Just like the Ottoman state, the Johor state was not colonised, and so Abu Bakar looked towards Istanbul to establish legal forms that could replicate the Ottoman experience of resistance.

Abu Bakar was known as an avid traveller by sea, visiting both London and Japan. But my interest was in Abu Bakar’s visits to Istanbul between possibly 1879-1893. Abu Bakar, with his close confidant Sayyid Muhammad al Sagoff had visited Cairo, where they met the British ambassador.

Abu Bakar was more interested in meeting the local Muslims and pressed the ambassador to connect him with the more indigenous peoples of Cairo. The ambassador organised a meeting with the thinker and Mufti of Al Azhar, Muhammad Abdou.

It was via Abdou that Abu Bakar would have the opportunity to meet the activist Jamaluddin Afghani, and possibly via Afghani, Abu Bakar along with Sagoff would have the company of the Ottoman Caliph and pious Sultan Abdulhamid II. It’s difficult to know the details of these meetings but what is clear is that Abu Bakar was much inspired by his time in the Ottoman domains and their reforms.

After his meeting with the caliph, two sisters of possibly Circassian origin, Hatice and Rukiye Hanim were offered in marriage to fashion bonds between Istanbul and Johor. These women have left a lasting legacy in modern Malaysia and undoubtedly require their narrative to be told; such is their journey.

By 1895 Johor was to proclaim itself a sultanate, adopt a constitution, that borrowed from Japanese and Ottoman forms, that was initially written in Jawi (Malay in the Arabic script), then Malay and then two versions in English.

A few years earlier, the Ottoman-inspired civil law known as the Mecelle (Majallah) was also adopted.

Not only that but the main sultanic mosque of Abu Bakar began construction in 1895 and amalgamated many 19th-century Ottoman, Malay and British architectural forms. Sultan Abdulhamid II specifically sent the mihrab, a niche in the wall of the mosque to indicate the direction of the Kaaba, made from iron and painted gold as a gift.