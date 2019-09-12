Next week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces his second election of the year, having failed to form a coalition government in his first attempt back in April 2019.

While his party, the Likud, won 35 seats; he was unable to form a coalition to take him over the required 61 seat threshold in the 120-seat Knesset to be able to form a government.

This failure happened despite US President Donald Trump recognising the Syrian Golan Heights as part of Israel, shortly before the elections, in what analysts saw as Trump’s election gift to his preferred candidate for prime minister.

The international community rejected this move, and there was no action to reverse the decision despite the Golan being seen by successive US governments and almost all other states, except Israel, as illegally occupied Syrian territory.

The need for a second election resulted in the postponement of the release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, the ‘deal of the century’, which was promised shortly after the formation of an Israeli government.

If the plan—now rebranded a ‘vision for peace’—is to see the light of day, then Trump has promised to release it after the formation of the Israeli government.

However, Netanyahu will not wait until the elections to extract more gifts from Trump to help him secure the result he craves. In June, US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman announced his support for Israel’s possible annexation of parts of the West Bank, saying, “Under certain circumstances, I think Israel has the right to retain some, but unlikely all, of the West Bank.”

Perhaps, Friedman, who is a staunch supporter of Israel and the settlement enterprise, knew more at the time. Benjamin Netanyahu recently announced that if elected, he would apply "Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea," a policy sure to be backed by right-wing parties whose support he needs to build a coalition. This would constitute annexing one-third of the illegally occupied West Bank. However, it would not include any Palestinian cities such as Jericho, leaving them under military rule.

Netanyahu stated, “I believe we have a unique one-off opportunity to do something for which there is wide consensus to finally create secure, permanent borders for the state of Israel”.

Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian official, said if Mr Netanyahu went ahead “he will have buried any chance for peace for the next 100 years. Israelis and the international community must stop this insanity.”

Fellow PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi tweeted “Netanyahu’s cheap pandering to his extremist racist base exposes his real political agenda of superimposing “greater Israel” on all of historical Palestine & carrying out an ethnic cleansing agenda. All bets are off! Dangerous aggression. Perpetual conflict.”

However, no immediate action was announced by the Palestine Liberation Organization or the Palestinian Authority to counter what surely is the last nail in the coffin of the two-state solution.

Global reaction