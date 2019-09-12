Mwenya Mukulu was a 17th-century chieftain who played a significant role in the history of present-day Zambia’s Northern Province.

After travelling from the eastern part of Congo with members of her tribe, Mukulu saw that parts of society in the region were organised, while others were not.

Mukulu took on the task of organising the region into formal governance structures and provinces, and divided the kingdom between her and her three sisters. Her sharp diplomatic skills ensured no blood or love was lost, and as a result, she brought people together and consolidated her power.

Her great, great-granddaughter Lombe Tessie Lusale, told TRT World, “The northern part was established by Mwenya and her sisters. The women connected to the throne today are very strong, socially, politically and academically, because they have strong DNA.”

Strong female leaders like Mukulu are prevalent in pre-colonial Zambian history, with many playing important roles in nation-building, politics and governance. Yet records of what they did, how they ruled and the impact they had were — up until recently — not readily available.

But over the past three years, the Women’s History Museum, an online museum that is the first of its kind for the country, has been seeking to address these gaps and tell the female side of the country’s history.

Since launching in 2016, its founders — media consultant Samba Yonga and historian and cultural activist Mulenga Kapwepwe — have collected thousands of artefacts, various oral histories and images that tell the real-life stories of women in pre- and post-colonial Zambia. Their stated aims include, “wanting to restore African indigenous knowledge ... and to set an agenda of how the African women is learned, how it is consumed and functionalized.”

Kapwepwe, who is based in the capital Lusaka, told TRT World, "The museum came from a feeling that women’s history in this country is very subdued."

"You don’t really hear it, see it or learn it, there is hardly anything," she said. "I come from a political family (her father was once the vice president) and my father is the famous one even though my mother did just as much work. It made me question why.”

Pre-colonial history

The arrival and settling of European colonizers and missionaries in the continent meant that areas like present-day Zambia underwent huge political and social changes, particularly after the so-called scramble for Africa in the late 19th century.

Kapwepwe said, “Pre-colonial Zambia was 80 percent matrilineal and matriarchal, but this was changed to patriarchal rule by British colonizers and Christian missionaries. Many women chiefs were either ignored or not recognised by the colonial government, who were now keeping the historical records. The patriarchal biased system continued after the colonial period, and post-colonial historians took up and maintained the male perspective of history. Oral history has kept female history, but little of it made its way to print or schools.”

Among their collections so far are a series of quilts from the 1940s that detail the arrival of the colonialists, and audio recordings of events that took place from before colonialism and after independence in the early 1960s.

Earlier this year, they premiered their first animated web podcast series, "Leading Ladies," which tells the stories of various women who were in positions of power across 10 Zambian provinces between the 17th and 19th century. Alongside the story of Mukulu’s diplomacy, viewers learn about a general named Mwape, who defended her people and her trade routes from the Portuguese, and a secretary of state called the Great Mukwae, who ensured the Europeans respected her land boundary, which is still in place today.