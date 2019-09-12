Authorities in India-administered Kashmir have arrested nearly 4,000 people since New Delhi took its limited autonomy last month, government data shows, the most clear evidence yet of the scale of one of the disputed region's biggest crackdowns.

In an attempt to stifle the protests after Article 370 –– which provided Kashmir with a special status –– was scrapped, India cut internet and mobile services. India placed the disputed region of Kashmir under a de facto curfew by deploying thousands of troops in addition to the 500,000 already there.

India also arrested more than 3,800 people, according to a government report dated September 6, and seen by Reuters news agency, though about 2,600 have since been released.

A spokeswoman for India's Interior Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Indian police in the region.

Extent of detentions

It was not clear on what basis most of the people were being held but an Indian official said some were held under the Public Safety Act, a notorious law that allows for detention for up to two years without trial.

The data for the first time shows the extent of the detentions, as well as indicating who was picked up and where.

More than 200 politicians, including three former chief ministers of the region, were arrested, along with more than 100 leaders and activists from an umbrella organisation of resistance groups.

The bulk of those arrested — more than 3,000 — were listed as "stone pelters and other miscreants." On Sunday, 85 detainees were shifted to a prison in Agra in northern India, a police source said.

'Distinct and unprecedented' crackdown

Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been in turmoil since August 5, leading to clashes between government forces and residents and inflaming tension with Pakistan.

India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP said the removal of the status of the disputed region would help integrate it into the Indian economy, to the benefit of all.

But Kashmiris –– including those involved in pro-India politics –– say the decision is an attack on the region's unique identity and culture. Resistance groups say New Delhi plans to alter the demography of the region by settling non-locals.

Rights group Amnesty International said the crackdown was "distinct and unprecedented" in the recent history of the region and the detentions had contributed to "widespread fear and alienation."

"The communication blackout, security clampdown and detention of the political leaders in the region made it worse," said Aakar Patel, head of Amnesty International India.