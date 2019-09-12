Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending the British Parliament after a court ruled his decision was unlawful and opponents called for lawmakers to be recalled to discuss Brexit.

"Absolutely not," Johnson said when asked if he had misled the queen, who is widely respected for more than 67 years of dedicated service during which she has stayed above the fray of politics.

Johnson said the current session of parliament was longer than any since the English Civil War in the 17th Century, adding that lawmakers would have plenty of time to again discuss Brexit after an EU summit on October 17-18.

He said parliament was suspended to allow the government to present its legislative programme.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more.

'Operation Yellowhammer' forecast

Parliament was prorogued — suspended — on Monday until October 14, a move Johnson's opponents said was designed to thwart their attempts to scrutinise his plans for leaving the European Union and to allow him to push through a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that the suspension was not lawful and was intended to stymie lawmakers, prompting opponents to question whether Johnson had lied to Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, who must formally order the prorogation.

With less than 50 days until the United Kingdom is due to leave, the government and parliament are locked in conflict over the future of Brexit, with possible outcomes ranging from leaving without a deal to another referendum.

A 'no-deal' Brexit could snarl cross-Channel trade routes, disrupting supplies of medicines and fresh food while protests spread across Britain, according to a worst-case scenario reluctantly released by the government on Wednesday.