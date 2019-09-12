On the eve of the suspension of the UK parliament, John Bercow the flamboyant, and seen by some as controversial, speaker of parliament announced his resignation.

Labour members of parliament stood up to applaud Bercow, while much of the Conservative benches remained seated, many have openly resented the speaker for his perceived pro-remain views on Europe.

His dramatic departure seemed to compound the increasingly turbulent times faced in Westminister.

Adding to the sense of chaos, a Supreme Court decision in Scotland has now also ruled that the government's suspension of parliament is illegal - an extraordinary turn of events.

The Brexit process in Britain has more than anything exposed deep divisions in society and the political class, previous political norms and ways of conducting politics, as a result, have started to break down or fraying.

The Conservative Party announced that it would stand a candidate for John Bercow’s parliamentary seat breaking the convention that usually the seat held by the speaker of parliament is not contested by any party. The idea being is that the speaker of parliament should be above party politics.

The new speaker of parliament will now be judged by one barometer alone: their vote on Brexit and whether they voted on the withdrawal agreement or not. There is no sitting MP in the UK parliament that has not been tainted by this process.

A consensus candidate will be hard to find, and the process will likely be bitter and divisive.

The Brexit process has also muddied the British political kaleidoscope.

First the British political parties

Recently, 21 Conservative MPs were kicked out of their party for voting against the government on Brexit. Since 2017 with the election of Theresa May as Prime Minister, 73 MPs have left their respective parties, joined a new party or become independents.

This is an indication that the old “centrist” consensus is breaking apart with MPs increasingly becoming politically homeless or realising that their politics are no longer that of their constituents.

The British political system post-Thatcher has seen the Conservative Party and the Labour Party achieve a consensus, with increased privatisation and an acceptance of neo-liberalism.

This consensus saw immigration as a good thing and liberal internationalism as the politics of the future. The ideological battles of the past were seen as largely over or contained in the fringes of British politics.

Nigel Farage, previously the leader of the UK Independence Party and now of the Brexit Party, and one such “fringe” character is one of the main protagonists driving Brexit.

His triumph in two consecutive European Union parliamentary elections has panicked Conservative party ranks with his party capturing millions of voters that feel abandoned by the two main political parties.

A similar outlier was Jeremy Corbyn, now the leader of the Labour Party, his policies of nationalisation of vital public services and tackling inequality have been popular but largely ignored under previous Labour governments.