WORLD
2 MIN READ
Skip school for climate protests, New York tells kids
Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg will join a protest in NY on September 20 that is taking place as part of coordinated climate demonstrations held around the world while authorities gave their blessings to children who want to join it.
Skip school for climate protests, New York tells kids
Greta Thunberg (C) joins activist outside the United Nations during a protest against climate change on September 6, 2019 in New York. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 12, 2019

New York authorities gave their blessings on Thursday to children who want to skip school to join Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg in a climate protest due next week.

"New York City stands with our young people. They're our conscience. We support the 9/20 #ClimateStrike," Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Thunberg, 16, has spurred teenagers and students around the world to strike from school every Friday under the rallying cry "Fridays for future" to call on adults to act now to save the planet.

The Swede will join a protest in New York on September 20 that is taking place as part of coordinated climate demonstrations being held around the world.

It comes ahead of a UN summit on zero emissions on September 23.

RECOMMENDED

It is not known how many people will attend but American environmentalist Bill McKibben, one of the event's organizers, told reporters Thursday that the strike "is going to be the biggest day of climate action the world has seen."

Celebrities and non-governmental organisations have called for large numbers of people to take to the streets.

Thunberg sailed into New York last month after a 15-day journey across the Atlantic on an emissions-free boat.

More than one million students are enrolled in over 1,700 public schools in the US financial capital.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years