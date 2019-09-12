New York authorities gave their blessings on Thursday to children who want to skip school to join Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg in a climate protest due next week.

"New York City stands with our young people. They're our conscience. We support the 9/20 #ClimateStrike," Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

Thunberg, 16, has spurred teenagers and students around the world to strike from school every Friday under the rallying cry "Fridays for future" to call on adults to act now to save the planet.

The Swede will join a protest in New York on September 20 that is taking place as part of coordinated climate demonstrations being held around the world.

It comes ahead of a UN summit on zero emissions on September 23.