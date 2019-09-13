Two siblings died on Thursday when floodwaters caused by torrential rain dragged their car and flipped it over in eastern Spain, local emergency services said, as authorities warned residents to brace for further storms across large parts of the country.

The victims, aged 51 and 61, were killed in the region of Castilla La Mancha, a spokesman for the government delegation in the region said. In the neighbouring Valencia region, at least two rivers burst their banks, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

Authorities had earlier said the victims were an elderly couple, both aged 70.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for Friday for much of southeastern Spain.