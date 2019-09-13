At least 12 people drowned in a lake in central India on Friday morning when their boats capsized during a religious ceremony, authorities said.

The boats, carrying 20 to 25 people on board, tipped over in the early hours in Bhopal as they were about to immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesha.

"Twelve bodies have been retrieved so far and (the) search is on for one more person," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

Police officer Akhil Patel said five people were rescued from the lake in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state.