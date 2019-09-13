Tokyo 2020 organisers blasted volunteers with fake snow on Friday as they trial ever more extreme ways to beat the heat ahead of the Games.

But instead of light fluffy snowflakes, the crowd, consisting mainly of Tokyo 2020 staff, was pelted with fairly coarse shards of shaved ice at the canoeing test event.

And ironically, after several weeks of almost unbroken heat and humidity, Friday saw temperatures in the Japanese capital drop sharply, no doubt to the relief of millions of Tokyo commuters and players training for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup.

"We are trying everything possible to ease heat risks," said Taka Okamura, from the 2020 organising committee.

"This is not meant to cool the entire atmosphere but have spectators feel refreshed when the flakes of ice touch them," added Okamura, who acknowledged that the system needed some refinement.

One problem became immediately apparent after the volunteers were doused in 300 kilograms of snow in a matter of minutes: the "spectators" were quickly soaked through and the floor became slippery – resulting in one journalist taking a tumble.