British fashion officials are warning about the perils of a "no-deal" Brexit as London Fashion Week begins.

At an opening event on Friday morning, Stephanie Phair, chairwoman of the British Fashion Council, said the industry is urging Britain's government to find a Brexit deal rather than leave the European Union without new arrangements in place.

She said studies show a "no-deal" Brexit would cost the fashion industry well over $1 billion (800 million pounds) and urged the government to negotiate a deal that would ensure "the healthy and steady growth of the fashion industry."

She spoke at the start of a five-day fashion fest that will feature big names like Burberry, Christopher Kane and Victoria Beckham.

One of the main events is a Fashion for Relief fashion show organised by model Naomi Campbell.