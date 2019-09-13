Ahmet Davutoglu, former Turkish prime minister, announced on Friday he was parting ways with the governing party.

Davutoglu, prime minister for nearly two years in 2014-2016, was facing a hearing within the Justice and Development (AK) Party. Davutoglu and three other former lawmakers were referred to the party’s disciplinary board on Sept 2.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Davutoglu said “consultation channels” in the party were closed, claiming that it had “no possibility of transformation.”

Davutoglu, also a former foreign minister, said the party’s longtime principles and goals are being stymied, and there is no room for even “well-intentioned criticism and advice.”