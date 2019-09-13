London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.

The LSE told HKEX in a letter that it had fundamental concerns about key aspects of the proposal and that HKEX's relationship with the Hong Kong government would "complicate matters".

"Accordingly, the board unanimously rejects the conditional proposal and, given its fundamental flaws, sees no merit in further engagement," the London bourse said in a statement.

LSE shares were trading up 1.3 percent at 7,352 pence after the statement, little changed from earlier levels.