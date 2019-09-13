The British government has been criticised for launching a journalism award to celebrate the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.

Announced by London’s embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, organisers of the UAE Young Journalism Award lavish praise on the Gulf state for creating “an appetite for storytelling and news that has paved the way for the establishment of various news organisations including The National.”

It rewards one winner with a day’s work experience at the UAE-based National newspaper, as well a day at the British Embassy.

To enter, participants are asked to submit a 600-word article but are urged “to follow the laws of the UAE” when doing so.

Hiba Zayadin of Human Rights Watch said the UK was "helping whitewash" the UAE government.

"It is not just ironic to host such an initiative in one of the world's most repressive countries, but downright irresponsible," Zayadin told the UK-based Middle East Eye.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks the UAE at 133 on its Press Freedom Index and notes that journalists have been arrested and imprisoned after falling foul of the authorities there. It adds that articles that criticise the country’s rulers are subject to censorship.