The world of finance saw two major announcements on Wednesday. The European Central Bank (ECB) and its counterpart in Turkey cut lending rates amid worries over slowing global economic growth.

Interest rates in key economies have come down in recent months as officials try to deal with the fallout of the trade war between the United States and China, Britain's departure from the European Union and a host of other geopolitical issues.

A slump in manufacturing output in Europe’s powerhouse of Germany has increased urgency for officials to stimulate economic activity before it’s too late.

The most recent data of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development shows that economic growth in the 20 leading economies is at its weakest since 2013.

But interest rates in developed countries, especially the EU member states have been very low, even negative in real terms, for some time and there are doubts if central banks alone can fight the slump.

Negative rates mean financial institutions pay money to central banks to horde their cash. In other words there’s not enough appetite in industry and households to borrow money to spend it.

That’s why ECB President Mario Draghi is being praised for not just lowering interest rates but also taking steps that would encourage European governments to invest in public projects such as hospitals and roads.