The Arctic Ocean served as a theatre of military and diplomatic manoeuvres last August, both terrifying and surreal, ranging from a failed Russian nuclear missile launch to US President Trump’s desire to purchase Greenland.

While not necessarily linked, these events constitute a prelude to a geopolitical contest, a Great Game for the Arctic Ocean as its ice sheets melt due to climate change, an example of “Global Warring.”

From a geopolitical perspective, the recent events are not only part of Moscow’s posturing over the Arctic, but an attempt to project power over waterways from the North Pole to the Baltic Sea, from Ukraine, Crimea and the Black Sea to the Caspian, and ultimately Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.

The new Russian missile arsenal

In late August Russia ostensibly launched missiles from the Arctic Ocean to send a message to Washington, as that is the shortest path of a nuclear weapon to reach the US.

The precedent was set a few years ago when Russia sought to demonstrate the far reach of its missile to the European members of NATO but using Syrian skies to make the point.

From fall 2015 to the summer of 2016 Russia fired its long-range Kalibr cruise missiles from naval vessels in the Caspian towards Daesh targets in Syria. Russian planes stationed in Syria would have been more accurate and effective in targeting Daesh, not to mention cheaper than using costly cruise missiles. However, an air raid would not have delivered the same political message.

The range of the cruise missiles demonstrated to the US and NATO the advances in Russian military technology, more related to Moscow’s posturing over Syria, but also over Ukraine and NATO’s presence in the Baltic states and the Arctic.

The most recent round of brinkmanship diplomacy over America’s and Russia’s nuclear missile arsenal can be traced back to February 2018, when the US Department of Defense released a new nuclear arms policy, implementing Trump’s promise to develop an arsenal “so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression.”

Just two weeks later, on March 1, President Vladimir Putin delivered the annual state of the nation address, most of it focused on a carefully calibrated message that promised new advances in Russian missile technology, with even CGI video footage showing a hypersonic missile approaching Florida.

After this spectacle, the onus was on Putin to make these missiles a reality, which he attempted in early August of this year. However, Russia suffered a setback due to an accident involving a nuclear-powered cruise missile he referred to during his speech. Nonetheless, the disaster was then followed up by the successful firing of two ballistic missiles from two submarines in the Arctic in late August.

The latter Arctic launches occurred after the US had fired a ground-based cruise missile from an island off the coast of California, an indication that America had formally withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), signed in 1987 as part of the de-escalation of the Cold War.

The August launches served as the culmination of a pattern of both Trump and Putin launching and testing cruise and ballistic missiles to send symbolic political messages to the other, a form of “missile diplomacy.” This missile diplomacy, unfortunately, led to the unravelling of the INF, a diplomatic coup that had averted an accidental nuclear war during the Cold War.