A fire raced through a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, forcing staff to wheel patients into the streets on beds or in wheelchairs and leaving at least 11 people dead, Brazilian officials said on Friday.

Four firefighters were hospitalised after battling the overnight blaze at Badim Hospital and about 90 patients were transferred to other hospitals, according to the fire department. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Medical workers in surgical masks rolled equipment in the road as smoke billowed from the building after fire broke out Thursday night.

TV images showed staff tending to patients sitting in wheelchairs with IV poles beside them in the street, some on sheets and mattresses. Elderly and intensive care patients were among those rescued.

In the chaos, distraught relatives tried to track down patients, unsure of whether they had perished in the fire or had been transferred to another medical facility.

Standing near ambulances, a woman told Brazil's GloboNews TV that she couldn't find her 76-year-old mother, who was hospitalised after suffering several strokes.