Ethical fashion: Giving old materials a luxurious second life
In the past 14 years, British social enterprise Elvis and Kresse has stopped 200 tonnes of products from going to landfills making their products out of reclaimed materials such as old firehoses, coffee sacks and parachute silk.
The Elvis and Kresse team upcycles rubber into a range of bags and accessories. Each product sells for hundreds of dollars and half the profit is given to charity. / TRTWorld
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 13, 2019

Have you ever thought about the environmental damage your handbag or briefcase may cause?

Manufacturing shiny new products is putting pressure on our planet and adding immeasurable waste to landfills.

Big companies have come under fire in recent years over the enormous amount of waste they are responsible for and been accused of encouraging a throwaway culture to drive sales.

But a number of smaller enterprises are finding ways to be sustainable and reuse materials, including minerals, metals and biomass once they have served their initial purpose, rather than discarding them.

British social enterprise Elvis and Kresse makes luxury accessories, including bags, wallets and belts, out of reclaimed materials such as old firehoses, coffee sacks and parachute silk. 

"There's 800,000 tonnes of post-industrial leather waste produced globally each year," says Elvis and Kresse co-founder Kresse Wesley. 

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Tonge, England.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
