Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss buying US Patriot missiles with President Donald Trump this month, saying his personal bond with the US leader could overcome a crisis caused by Ankara buying Russian air defence systems.

Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system in July raised the prospect of US sanctions, and the State Department has said an offer to sell Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defence system to Ankara has expired.

However Erdogan told Reuters he had discussed buying Patriots in a phone call with Trump two weeks ago and would follow up when they meet at the UN General Assembly, which opens next week.

"I said no matter what package of ... S-400s we get, we can buy from you a certain amount of Patriots," Erdogan told Reuters on Friday.

"But I said we have to see conditions that at least match up to the S-400s," Erdogan said, adding that he was referring to the possibility of joint production and favourable lending terms.

"He [Trump] said, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'Yes'," Erdogan said, adding that he told Trump they would discuss it in greater detail when they meet.

Asked whether he would also ask Trump to prevent the US Treasury imposing a heavy fine on Turkey's mainly state-owned Halkbank for violating US sanctions on Iran, Erdogan said he was confident they could avoid such a "mistake," citing what he said was "a different kind of trust" between the two men.

"In my opinion a country like the USA will not want to hurt its ally Turkey any more. This is not a rational behaviour," he said in an interview at the Dolmabahce palace complex on the Bosphorus in Istanbul.

'Safe zone'

Erdogan and Trump will also discuss the plans to establish the US-Turkey backed safe zone along 450 km (280 miles) of Syrian border stretching from the Euphrates river to the Iraq border, a region controlled mainly by US-backed YPG/PKK terrorists.

On Sunday the two countries launched joint military patrols in the area, but Erdogan says that Washington has dragged its feet in an operation Turkey sees as crucial to driving the YPG/PKK. which it designates a terrorist group, away from its border.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The country, which has faced a decades-long terror campaign in its southeast border, fears growing terror threats on its southern border.